Leitrim Village detached property dressed to impress

If Carlsberg made houses, this is what theirs would look like.

This is an impressive, well thought out, modern property, designed for its purpose and looking elegant and smart in the process.

Located just 3km from Leitrim Village in rolling countryside this imposing detached home is exceptional. Very current in its style, fittings and colours, tastefully situated on a mature site and completed to a very high standard. From the long private driveway to the smart home office, nothing has been left out.

As you approach this residence it immediately excites. The Arch Top front door with fan light glazing invites you to the modern foyer with atrium. Immediately your eyes are drawn up to the gallery and the library-style cabinetry surrounding the entry. This panelled foyer leads you directly to a most spacious and well-appointed kitchen, with painted cabinetry, inset doors and granite counter tops. Each view brings you to a new feature or item not seen before.

The kitchen is open plan to the dining room and sun room and to the very generous living room. The combination creates a large and inviting space with windows to three elevations, ideal for family living and family gatherings. This space opens to the rear and side patio paved with Indian stone which enjoys sun throughout the day.

Off the kitchen is a spacious and well fitted utility room. Also, on the ground floor is a large house bathroom with free standing bath and modern fittings, plus the 5th bedroom to the front which may also be used as a playroom or other space.

Upstairs, off the gallery (finished in solid light oak) are four large bedrooms (2 with large ensuites) and a great house bathroom. The master bedroom enjoys a full wall of slide robes, tastefully apportioned. The adjoining ensuite is large and has a 1.1 meter shower with curved clear glass shower enclosure. As with all of this house the fittings are modern and well chosen. The remaining bedrooms are all ample doubles in size, bright and well finished.

To the rear is a detached garage with home office over. This home office is ideal for those who wish to work from home and has windows to two elevations, a kitchenette and toilet. A truly impressive property that can be viewed strictly by appointment with REA Brady 071 96 22444.