Stay Well Health and Wellbeing Programme Webinars

The Stay Well Health and Wellbeing Programme presents the following on-line webinars for anyone who has an interest in these topics in the Sligo/Leitrim/North Roscomon area.



The pogramme is a partnership between the HSE Long Term Conditions Programme and Breffni Family Resource Centre, Carrick on Shannon.

All events are FREE of charge.

Wednesday 18th November:7 - 7.45pm Flu Vaccination - The Benefits for you - Dr Cathriona Walsh, Senior Medical Officer, HSE. The Flu Season is here and this year we are facing it in the midst of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The webinar will include practical advice on: Flu Symptoms , Who is at Risk, Side Effects , Children and the Flu and how getting the Flu Vaccine can protect yourself and others.

Thursday 19th November 7 - 7.45pm Heart Health - Join the Irish Heart Foundation to get great tips on keeping your Heart healthy, manage your Blood Pressure, Heart Healthy Diet, the Benefits of Exercise and more.

Thursday 12th November: 7 - 7.45pm Diabetes Awareness Talk - facilitated by Diabetes Ireland. Informal, informative session on Diabetes Risk Factors, Types of Diabetes, Signs and Symptoms, Testing and how to reduce YOUR risk of Diabetes.

For further information or to register for these FREE events please contact Breffni Family Resource Centre 071 96 22566.

