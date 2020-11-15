Less than 5 cases for Leitrim as 1 death and 378 confirmed cases announced

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,979 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 14th November, the HPSC has been notified of 378 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 67,903* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

186 are men / 190 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

124 in Dublin, 34 in Donegal, 23 in Louth, 19 in Cork, 19 in Limerick and the remaining 159 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 249 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Leitrim reported less than 5 cases, a 14 day incident rate of 78.0 and 25 new cases in the last 14 days.

Donegal reported 34 cases today, a rate of 275.8 and 439 in the past fortnight.

Roscommon 12 cases, a rate of 165.8 and 107 in the last 14 days.

Sligo less than 5 cases today, a rate of 111.4 and 73 cases reported in the past 14 days.



Longford, also less than 5 today, an incidence rate of 110.1, with 45 cases reported over the past fortnight.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The average daily 5 day case count is rising and is now over 400 per day. This is a worrying development which has persisted for the last few days. We are seeing a number of things which concern us. There are examples of small numbers of people congregating for social purposes and simply ignoring the important public health messages. They are putting our collective progress at risk.

“We are also seeing number of outbreaks across the country. These include outbreaks in association with funerals. We understand that this is a difficult time for families but it is really important that we do everything we can to avoid the circumstances which promote transmission of the virus.

“There have also been outbreaks associated with workplace settings. As we head into a new working week, we need stay at home other than for essential reasons and for personal exercise within 5km. Anyone who can work from home, should work from home.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.