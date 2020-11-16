Exciting Drive- in movies coming to Leitrim for Christmas

We are delighted to see some exciting news for the county this Christmas - a drive in movie venue is under preparation.

An Tostal in Drumshanbo have annoucned they will bring Drive in Movies to the public from December 13.

Full details have yet to be confirmed but expect some Christmas classic and family favourite movies in Drumshanbo next month.

It is understood cars filled with families and treats will be able to drive in and watch a movie in an America stlye Drive in.

