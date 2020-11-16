Sligo University Hospital reminds patients to attend their outpatient appointments

The team at Sligo University Hospital would like to remind patients who have an outpatient appointment that they should attend the appointment as per the details in their letter from the hospital. Hospital appointments are considered essential travel and are permitted under the Level 5 lockdown guidance.

Commenting Grainne McCann Hospital Manager said, “It is really important that patients attend for their appointment. If you cannot attend please contact the hospital and let us know as this allows your appointment to be given to another patient. All patients must wear a mask when attending the hospital for their appointment. We are also asking patients to arrive on time as this helps us manage social distancing in the department by keeping the numbers of patients in the department to a minimum at any time. To further assist with this, we ask that patients attend on their own where possible; children attending must be accompanied by one adult.

“For the protection of patients and staff in the department and to minimise the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, we ask that you do not attend for an outpatient appointment if;

· You are showing any of the symptoms of COVID-19.

· You have been asked to restrict your movements by a health professional or HSE.

· You have been asked to isolate by a health professional or HSE.

· You are a close contact of anyone who is awaiting a test result or has tested positive for COVID-19.

“If you have any concerns, please call us prior to your appointment. We appreciate that this is a new way of working for us all and we ask for your patience as we plan and deliver care to our patients in accordance with national guidelines.”