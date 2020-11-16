Five more Covid deaths and another increase in new cases announced this evening

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19. All deaths reported today occurred in November.

There has been a total of 1,984 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 15th November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 68,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

199 are men / 257 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.