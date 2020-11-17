Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Regina Foley (née Flynn), Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



Regina Foley (nee Flynn) The Oaks, Swords formerly of Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, suddenly on the 15th of November 2020. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, brothers Gerry and Enda and sister Mary, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her loving mother Jennie and sister Bernie.



Due to current government guidelines the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Reposing at 5 Sliabh View, Mohill, on Wednesday the 18th of November from 6.30pm to 8pm, for family and close friends only. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim for funeral Mass on Thursday, 19th November, at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.



Carmel Dowler, 13 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Longford



Suddenly, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Sadly missed by her heartbroken partner Peter, her daughter Diana and son Gerard, sisters Mary McGonigle (Ardagh), Mag (Longford), brothers Eamon (Edgeworthstown), John (Moyvore), Paul (Longford) and Aidan (Ardagh), her uncles Sean (Legan) and Michael (Athlone), her nieces Denise, Amanda, Pauline and Louise, nephews David, Dillon, Adam, Kian, Eoghan, Leo and Liam, Gerard's partner Helena and her granddaughter Erin, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday from her home to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will be private to family and friends and limited to 25 people only. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. The family appreciate your support at this time.

Stephen Grier, Cloughernal, Granard, Longford



Died on the 15th of November 2020 peacefully at home. Predeceased by his son-in -law Shane McGuigan, brother Sean and nephew John. Beloved husband of Mary and dear father to Mary and Elaine. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Philip McGurran, grandson Shane McGuigan, brothers Thomas and James, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Removal on Wednesday the 18th from the home of his daughter Mary at Cloughernal to St. Mary’s Church, Carra, for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Mary’s home at 10.45am en route to St Mary’s Church, Carra for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, house will be private, please. The funeral mass will be limited to 25 people. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time. Family flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Rita Costello, Frankfort Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Costello, Rita (Frankfort Avenue, Rathgar and formerly of Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) on 14th November 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Harold’s Cross. Pre-deceased by her sisters Mona, Evelyn (Hogge), Peggy and Ann (Carty) and brothers, John and Eamonn. Very deeply regretted by her beloved sister Kathleen (Kay), sisters-in-law, Máighread and Reta, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, great-grand nephews, great-grand nieces and extended family. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link http://www.rathgarparish.ie/web-cam/ on Wednesday 18 November at 12 pm.

Mary Winifred (Freddie) Egan (née Canning), Cloonshanagh, Drummullin, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Drumderig Nursing Home, Boyle, in her 103rd year. Pre-deceased by her husband, Tom, brother Sonnie and sister Evelyn. She will be hugely missed, by her sorrowing nephew, Tony, nieces, Allison and Orla, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Removal on Tuesday November 17th, from McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, to Kiltrustan Church, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in Kiltrustan Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions due to Covid-19, Freddie's Funeral Mass is private to family and friends. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Sean Fox, 17 Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Sean Fox, late of 17 Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on the 15th of November 2020, very peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Mickey, Betty, Bridget, Billy and Peggy. Dearly missed by his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Sean will be arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday the 17th of November, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan. Due to Government restrictions regarding COVID-19 the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family members only. Funeral Mass can be viewed live via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie.

Hugh (Hughie) O'Neill, The Pines, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Galway / Strokestown, Roscommon

Formerly of Ilford, Essex and a native of Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Millrace Nursing Home, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by his parents John and Helen, brothers Gerald, Maurice, Isidore, Pascal and Cyril. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Hugh’s funeral Mass will be held privately for family only on Tuesday the 17th of November in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh at 12 noon, followed by burial in Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Galway Hospice Foundation.

May they all Rest in Peace