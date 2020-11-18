Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday November 18, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Walsh (née Lunney) Craggagh, Balla, Mayo / Blacklion, Cavan



Kathleen Walsh (nee Lunney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan), in Leeds on Oct. 27th 2020, wife of the late John Joe, Craggagh, Balla. Burial in Balla Cemetery on Saturday, Nov, 21st, at 12 noon, funeral is private for family only.

May they rest in peace together, fondly remembered by family and close friends.

Brian McGuinness, Ballyshannon, Donegal



Brian McGuinness, West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly, at his residence. Brian will be deeply missed by his sons; Brian and Hugh, their mother; Margaret, his partner; Teresa, brothers; Aiden, Thomas, Paul, Eágan and all extended family and friends. Reposing at the family home on Thursday. Due to the current climate we ask that the wake would be for family and close friends, please. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.

The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv

Noel McGovern Boeshill, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim



At the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. He will be sadly missed by his brother P.J., his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines, Noel’s reposing and Funeral will be restricted to family and close friends. Removal from the residence of his brother P.J. in Lisgrudy this Thursday at 12.30pm approx. to arrive for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan at 1pm. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The McGovern family appreciates your support, sympathy and co-operation at this sad time.

Regina Foley (née Flynn), Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim

Regina Foley (nee Flynn) The Oaks, Swords formerly of Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, suddenly on the 15th of November 2020. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, brothers Gerry and Enda and sister Mary, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her loving mother Jennie and sister Bernie.



Due to current government guidelines the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Reposing at 5 Sliabh View, Mohill, on Wednesday the 18th of November from 6.30pm to 8pm, for family and close friends only. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim for funeral Mass on Thursday, 19th November, at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.



Carmel Dowler, 13 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Longford

Suddenly, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Sadly missed by her heartbroken partner Peter, her daughter Diana and son Gerard, sisters Mary McGonigle (Ardagh), Mag (Longford), brothers Eamon (Edgeworthstown), John (Moyvore), Paul (Longford) and Aidan (Ardagh), her uncles Sean (Legan) and Michael (Athlone), her nieces Denise, Amanda, Pauline and Louise, nephews David, Dillon, Adam, Kian, Eoghan, Leo and Liam, Gerard's partner Helena and her granddaughter Erin, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday from her home to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will be private to family and friends and limited to 25 people only. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. The family appreciate your support at this time.

Rita Costello, Frankfort Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Costello, Rita (Frankfort Avenue, Rathgar and formerly of Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim) on 14th November 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Harold’s Cross. Pre-deceased by her sisters Mona, Evelyn (Hogge), Peggy and Ann (Carty) and brothers, John and Eamonn. Very deeply regretted by her beloved sister Kathleen (Kay), sisters-in-law, Máighread and Reta, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, great-grand nephews, great-grand nieces and extended family. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link http://www.rathgarparish.ie/web-cam/ on Wednesday 18 November at 12 pm.

May they all Rest in Peace