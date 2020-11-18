Cannabis plants worth almost €12,000 seized in Ballaghaderreen

Gardai in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon have seized drugs worth almost €12,000 in an intelligence led operation yesterday evening, November 17.

A quantity of cannabis plants were discovered at a house in the town as well as an amount of cannabis herb, worth a combined €11,600.

A man was arrested at the scene and brought to Castlerea garda station for questioning.

The suspect has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

