Cannabis plants worth almost €12,000 seized in Ballaghaderreen
Gardai in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon have seized drugs worth almost €12,000 in an intelligence led operation yesterday evening, November 17.
A quantity of cannabis plants were discovered at a house in the town as well as an amount of cannabis herb, worth a combined €11,600.
A man was arrested at the scene and brought to Castlerea garda station for questioning.
The suspect has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
