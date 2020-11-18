Sliced Pizza in Carrick-on-Shannon up for National Takeaway Award

Just Eat, Ireland’s leading online food ordering and delivery app, today released details of the 77 shortlisted restaurants through to the final stages of this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards including those with a chance of winning a media support package worth €20,000.

Sliced Pizza in Carrick-on-Shannon is nominated under Best Takeaway Chipper, best Takeaway Pizza, Best Takeaway in Connacht as well as the national award.

Nominated by a record number of customers in their local communities; in recognition of their resilience and in celebration of the diversity of choice now available through their delivery menu.

Established to shine a light on local and independent restaurants across Ireland that continue to innovate, like Best Takeaway Ulster nominee, Johnny’s Ranch food truck, this year Just Eat is recognising restaurants that have gone the extra mile to serve those most in need during the pandemic. Shortlisted nominees for this year’s special Community Hero award include San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9; Burrito Loco, Co. Donegal; Palmento Pizza, Co. Cork; Dera Restaurant, Dublin 1 and the team in Apache Pizza in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.

Customers have until Wednesday 25th November to nominate their favourite neighbourhood takeaway at nationaltakeawayawards.just- eat.ie with those who do in with a chance to win FREE takeaway for a year**. The winners of the 2020 Just Eat National Takeaway Awards will be announced on Friday 27th November.

