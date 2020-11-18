Status Yellow Wind warning for Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal tonight

Met Eireann has issued a Ststus Yello Wind warning for Sligo and Leitrim tonight.

The warning comes into effect from 9pm tonight, Wednesday, November 18 until 11am Thursday morning, November 19.

West to northwest will reach mean speed of 50 to 65km/h with gusts of 90 to 110km/h.

The combination of strong winds coupled with high tides brings an increased risk of coastal flooding.

Met Eireann has issued a warning for the entire North West and much of the midlands.

