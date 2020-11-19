Did you know today is International Men's Day? Men encouraged to talk with their doctor

The Zenflore' Mind Your Mates' campaign is a national drive to encourage more men to remain connected, maintain physical & mental wellbeing and keep an eye out for others.

Men are far less likely to seek medical support for a mental health problem than women, and Level 5 restrictions now compound that. Many are concerned about the uncertainty as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown restrictions, lack of social interaction and economic uncertainty are all impacting people both from a personal level and for the country as a whole.

With current events and the 24-hour news feeds, people are left feeling many emotions, such as fear, worry, anger and fatigue. Over time, unrelenting pressure can leave people feeling emotionally numb or tired. GP & star of RTE's "You Really Should See A Doctor", Dr Philip Kieran refers to this as "lockdown fatigue".

He says it has never been more important to watch out for people's mental and physical health, "It's so important to tell your doctor anything that might make you feel uncomfortable or worried, I can pretty much guarantee you can't say anything that would shock your doctor, or that they haven't heard before. As a GP, I have definitely noticed a surge in the number of people presenting to me with symptoms of mental fatigue and strain as a direct result of this pandemic. Staying healthy physically can help you stay healthy emotionally too. If you're eating the right food and keeping fit, your body will be healthy and help you to cope with pressures and fight illness. Understandably, people are feeling under pressure at the moment as the one thing that's certain at the moment is uncertainty, but now more than ever is a time to refocus your attention back on your own health and well being.”



Radio and TV Broadcaster Baz Ashmawy of RTE'S "DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland" joined Dr Kieran on the campaign and says, "Staying connected with your mates now is so important for your physical and mental health. Some People assume it just affects those people who are really outgoing and social because you would think that they're the ones who would find distancing from family or friends the most difficult. I can tell you, that's nonsense! Even if you have friends whom people would consider loners, trust me, no one likes solitude. No one!".



For more information https://www.precisionbiotics.com/ie/zenflore/mind-your-mates