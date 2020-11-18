Row between teenage girls over accusations of comments on Facebook led to stabbing of teenage boy

A row between teenage girls over accusations of comments on Facebook led to a stabbing of a teenage boy, a court has heard.

During the 2015 attack the 15-year-old victim was repeatedly stabbed, punched and kicked by a number of teenagers.

Aaron Flanagan (23) of Macroom Road, Coolock, Dublin, Jordan Ennis (23) of Primrose Grove, Darndale, Dublin and his sister Lucy Ennis (21) of Parkside Avenue, Malahide Road, Balgriffin, Dublin subsequently pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault causing harm at Edenmore Park, Raheny on September 19, 2015.

After hearing evidence at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Judge Martin Nolan remanded the three on continuing custody for sentence tomorrow.

The victim, who is now an adult, cannot be identified because of a recent Court of Appeal decision on the identification of juvenile victims of crime.

Detective Garda Shane McGrath testified that the victim was in the park when he saw a group of four teenage girls were shouting at a girl he knew, accusing her of “putting stuff up on Facebook” about one of them.

The victim told the girl she should leave the park and he began walking her out. The four girls followed and he told the girl to run.

He turned to speak to Ms Ennis and told her there was “no need to be fighting”. She started to punch and kick him while he tried to hold her back.

After he saw the single girl had gotten away, the victim left the scene but the four girls followed him and accused him of “hitting” Ms Ennis and called him a “scumbag”.

Ms Ennis threatened him that he would be harmed and the court heard she phoned her brother and told him the victim had hit her.

James McCullough BL, defending Jordan Ennis, told the court that his client felt he “had to act the tough guy” and made a “disastrous decision”.

The victim was leaving a fast food restaurant later that evening when Ennis and his sister and others approached him.

The court heard Ms Ennis was “going mental” and screaming that he had hit her but the victim denied this.

Her brother said “Lucy you better not be lying” before grabbing the victim and stabbing him four to five times in the back. Flanagan and another man began hitting the victim around the head and body with crutches.

The court heard the “terrified” victim “ran for his life” and had gotten out of the park when he ran out of energy and collapsed. Another male teenager caught up with him and dragged him back down the road where he was again assaulted, including being stabbed again by Jordan Ennis.

The victim was brought away from the scene by an older man and later lost consciousness before being brought to hospital.

Det Gda Healy agreed with Ronan Munro SC, defending Ms Ennis, that his client had never come to garda attention before the incident or since it.

Judge Nolan said it could be suggested that Ms Ennis “was the instigator”. Mr Munro replied that at the time his client was a 15 year old with a background of mental health issues.

He said she felt humiliated and called her brother but that “after that individuals made choices and decisions were made later which were not her decisions”. Garda Healy agreed with counsel that his client did not take part in the altercation in which the victim was stabbed.

Mr Munro said his client has had a child with her partner since the incident, but that her boyfriend was killed a few months after their son was born.

Det Gda Healy agreed with Mr McCullough that Jordan Ennis was previously a “law abiding young man” and this attack was “completely out of character”.

The court heard his older brother Jamie Ennis was murdered and Mr McCullough said his client was a different person but on the night “it was almost as if he had to replace what his older brother would have done”.

He said his client was now aware of the consequences of his actions and had brought €14,000 to court to offer the victim as a token of his remorse.

John McQuaid BL, for Flanagan, told the court that his client deeply regrets getting involved in the attack. He said that he realised things had gotten out of hand and didn't get involved in the second attack.

He said his client is in a long term relationship now and is working and coaching football.