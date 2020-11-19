Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, November 19, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret McGuire (née Power), Cloonfad, Roscommon / Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Williamstown, Galway



The death has occurred of Margaret McGuire (née Power), Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Polredmond, Williamstown, Co. Galway. Peacefully, at St. Francis' Nursing Home Kilkerrin. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Margaret will be sadly missed by her relatives and friends.

In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for Margaret. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Cloonfad, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Friday. Burial afterwards in Cloonfad Cemetery.

Evelyn Moran, Mountgaffney, Ballinafad via, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Evelyn Moran, Mountgaffney, Ballinafad, Boyle, Co. Sligo, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on the 18th of November 2020. Predeceased by her only brother Paul Moran. Sadly missed by her sister in law Mary Moran, her niece Josephine and nephews Michael and Brian, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Evelyn's remains will be arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinafad, for funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday 21st of November, with burial afterwards in Aughanagh Cemetery, Ballinafad.

Due to COVID 19 Government restrictions, funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends (25 people maximum). Condolences can be left using the condolence link below. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen (086) 2328291.

Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (née McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (nee McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday 18th November 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband John, her brother John Paddy and her sisters Brigid McGee and Mary Joe Foley. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Liz (Sean), Peig Heslin (Shane), Josie Dorrigan (Joe), sons Jimmy (Helen), Noel (Noeleen) and Tom (Lizzy), sisters: Betty Corrigan (Mullingar) and Kathleen Charles (Mohill), 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind carers, neighbours and friends.

Maggie-Ellen will lie in repose, private to family only, due to Covid restrictions. Maggie-Ellen’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Saturday, 21st November, at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Maggie-Ellen’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only.

Michael McKeever, Erris, Carrick Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Newtowngore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael McKeever, Erris, Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim and Drumderrig Nursing Home on the 16th of November 2020, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Deeply mourned by his family and friends.

Michael's cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan on Friday 20th of November 2020 at 12.30pm. Further enquiries to Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen, mobile 086-2328291.

Margaret (Margie) Cornyn (née Forde), Kilduff, Dowra, Cavan, Dowra, Leitrim



Following a long illness, in the care of and surrounded by her devoted and loving family. Predeceased by her husband Gregory and father Thomas Hugh Forde (RIP). She will be sadly missed by her beloved daughters Mairead and Ailish, her sons Padraig and Thomas, her mother Teresa, sisters Mary Wynne, Carmel Rinn, Teresa Devitt, brothers Sean, Tomas and Damian, uncle Oliver McGrail, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing at her home, Thursday 19th November, from 2pm to 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Removal from her residence to St Colmcille’s Church, Newbridge, arriving at 12 noon on Friday for Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Doobally Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society Palliative Care Team in association with North West Hospice.

In accordance with government guidelines, the funeral mass will be restricted to family members only. The funeral mass will be broadcast live from the following link: LINK: https://youtu.be/3fQfIVfA3dY.

Kathleen Walsh (née Lunney) Craggagh, Balla, Mayo / Blacklion, Cavan

Kathleen Walsh (nee Lunney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan), in Leeds on Oct. 27th 2020, wife of the late John Joe, Craggagh, Balla. Burial in Balla Cemetery on Saturday, Nov, 21st, at 12 noon, funeral is private for family only.

May they rest in peace together, fondly remembered by family and close friends.



Brian McGuinness, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Brian McGuinness, West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly, at his residence. Brian will be deeply missed by his sons; Brian and Hugh, their mother; Margaret, his partner; Teresa, brothers; Aiden, Thomas, Paul, Eágan and all extended family and friends. Reposing at the family home on Thursday. Due to the current climate we ask that the wake would be for family and close friends, please. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv

Noel McGovern Boeshill, Garadice, Ballinamore, Leitrim

At the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. He will be sadly missed by his brother P.J., his nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Due to current Government guidelines, Noel’s reposing and Funeral will be restricted to family and close friends. Removal from the residence of his brother P.J. in Lisgrudy this Thursday at 12.30pm approx. to arrive for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughawillan at 1pm. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The McGovern family appreciates your support, sympathy and co-operation at this sad time.

Regina Foley (née Flynn), Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim

Regina Foley (nee Flynn) The Oaks, Swords formerly of Cappagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, suddenly on the 15th of November 2020. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Stephen, brothers Gerry and Enda and sister Mary, bothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her loving mother Jennie and sister Bernie.



Due to current government guidelines the Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Reposing at 5 Sliabh View, Mohill, on Wednesday the 18th of November from 6.30pm to 8pm, for family and close friends only. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, Co. Leitrim for funeral Mass on Thursday, 19th November, at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.



Carmel Dowler, 13 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Longford

Suddenly, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Sadly missed by her heartbroken partner Peter, her daughter Diana and son Gerard, sisters Mary McGonigle (Ardagh), Mag (Longford), brothers Eamon (Edgeworthstown), John (Moyvore), Paul (Longford) and Aidan (Ardagh), her uncles Sean (Legan) and Michael (Athlone), her nieces Denise, Amanda, Pauline and Louise, nephews David, Dillon, Adam, Kian, Eoghan, Leo and Liam, Gerard's partner Helena and her granddaughter Erin, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Removal on Thursday from her home to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will be private to family and friends and limited to 25 people only. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. The family appreciate your support at this time.

May they all Rest in Peace