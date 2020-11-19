Plans to build an outdoor amphitheatre in Moyne

Moyne Community School in Co Longford is seeking permission to build an outdoor amphitheatre.

The school which includes pupils from Leitrim is hoping to develop an additional outdoor space with an amphitheatre and a biodiversity walkway as part of providing a suitable space for educational and recreational activities for the schools and the local community.

The application seeks to add 1.1km to the walkway that was installed around the school last year.

