Council seek to build 12 new houses in Carrick-on-Shannon and 5 in Manorhamilton

Leitrim County Council have released Part 8 planning applications for two new social housing estates in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton.

In Carrick, the council want to build 12 houses at Pairceabba na Bhaile, Townsparks, Carrick-on-Shannon. The land owned by the council will be assessed off Summerhill Road via Autumn View junction.

The proposed development is located north of phase 1 of current development of 27 residential units. The 1.4 acre site is hopes to hold 12 houses four 2 bed houses, six 3 bed houses and two 4 bed houses. the development will have access to two central spaces and parking.

The development is being proposed in responce to a local need for housing. In the Carrick-on-Shannon region there are 184 approved applicants on the housing list.

In Manorhamilton, the council want to build five single storey houses at Taobh Tire, Manorhamilton. This new development will build on to the existing 16 units in Taobh Tire estate.

The proposed development will have four 2bed semi detached houses and one 2 bed detached house. The site will be accessed from the N16/ Hospital Road junction. The new site will be 0.6acres.

The full plan for the Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamitlon housing development are available for inspection until December 16, 2020 and can be found at leitrimcoco.ie

Submissions for both Part 8 planning applications must be made in writting to the planning department before January 11, 2021.

