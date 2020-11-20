Carrick-on-Shannon now has eir 5G

eir’s 5G coverage now extends to Carrick-on-Shannon.

eir has announced that its 5G mobile network is now available to more than 45% of the population of Ireland, making it Ireland’s largest 5G network. eir has continued the expansion of Ireland’s largest 5G network throughout 2020, now providing 5G coverage across 111 towns and cities across the country and in all 26 counties of the Republic of Ireland from 576 sites. This 5G network is complemented with 4G coverage across 99% of the population of Ireland.

Carrick-on-Shannon joins other regional towns on the 5G grid such as Boyle, Bundoran, Cavan, Sligo and Longford.

With 5G, eir customers will be able to download their favourite shows instantly, stream high definition content without buffering, enjoy lag-free low-latency gaming and 5G will substantially enhance business connectivity.

