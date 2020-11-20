Breaking news: Four Leitrim Enterprise Centres awarded funding boost

Four enterprise centres in Leitrim have received a boost of funding under Enterprise Ireland’s Enterprise Centres Fund.

€333,295 is winging it's way to the county to help enterprise centres in Carrick-on-Shannon, Drumshanbo and Manorhamilton provide resources, space and services to Leitrim businesses.

The Hive in Carrick-on-Shannon gets the biggest slice of the fund with €139,637 of a grant. Drumshanbo Community Council CLG gets €96,240 while Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre Company CLG gets €81,384. Manor Hub also trading as Haslette Holding Limited will receive €16,034.

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD announced €8.24m in grants for 95 Enterprise Centres around the country under Enterprise Ireland’s Enterprise Centres Fund.

Enterprise Centres are embedded in communities in every county in the country. They provide space and training for entrepreneurs, allowing them to work remotely, access training and advice, and network with other business leaders.

This funding will be crucial as the centres continue to offer services to local businesses during what is an exceptionally difficult time. It will help the Centres implement a recovery plan for businesses within their remit over the next six to twelve months.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “I am really pleased to make this funding available through by Department. It will help enterprise centres all over the country to modernise their facilities protecting the health and safety of people who work there and helping to secure much needed jobs.”

Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland added: “Over the past 20 years, Enterprise Centres have provided important infrastructure for entrepreneurs and are an essential part of the start-up ecosystem across Ireland. The Centres, many of which are regionally based, provide space, connectivity, mentoring and support to start-up founders and teams, helping them to scale internationally.

“The funding announced today through Enterprise Ireland will ensure that the Enterprise Centres, many of whom have been negatively impacted by Covid-19, can sustain their businesses, pivot and further develop their services to support the next wave of Irish start-up companies.”

The Fund, which was launched in August, was open to both not-for-profit and for-profit enterprise centres which have seen their income significantly impacted as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The 95 enterprise centres, which are in every region of the country, will receive grants ranging from €10k to €150k.

Minister Frank Feighan welcomedthe funding saying Enterprise Centres are embedded in communities across our region. "They provide space and training for entrepreneurs, allowing them to work remotely, access training and advice, and network with other business leaders. It will help the Centres implement a recovery plan for businesses within their remit over the next six to twelve months."

