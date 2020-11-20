Leitrim deaths - Friday, November 20, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (née McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie-Ellen) Ward (nee McPartland), Fearglass North, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday 18th November 2020, peacefully, in the loving care of the nursing staff of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by her husband John, her brother John Paddy and her sisters Brigid McGee and Mary Joe Foley. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Liz (Sean), Peig Heslin (Shane), Josie Dorrigan (Joe), sons Jimmy (Helen), Noel (Noeleen) and Tom (Lizzy), sisters: Betty Corrigan (Mullingar) and Kathleen Charles (Mohill), 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind carers, neighbours and friends. Maggie-Ellen will lie in repose, private to family only, due to Covid restrictions. Maggie-Ellen’s funeral cortège will leave her home on Saturday, November 21, at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Funds in Lough Erril and Arus Carolan Nursing Homes, Mohill, c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director. In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Maggie-Ellen’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only.

Margaret McGuire (née Power), Cloonfad, Roscommon / Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Williamstown, Galway



The death has occurred of Margaret McGuire (née Power), Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Polredmond, Williamstown, Co. Galway. Peacefully, at St. Francis' Nursing Home Kilkerrin. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Margaret will be sadly missed by her relatives and friends. In keeping with current Government / HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for Margaret. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Cloonfad, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Friday. Burial afterwards in Cloonfad Cemetery.

Evelyn Moran, Mountgaffney, Ballinafad via, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Evelyn Moran, Mountgaffney, Ballinafad, Boyle, Co. Sligo, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, on the 18th of November 2020. Predeceased by her only brother Paul Moran. Sadly missed by her sister in law Mary Moran, her niece Josephine and nephews Michael and Brian, relatives, neighbours and friends. Evelyn's remains will be arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinafad, for funeral Mass at 12 noon on Saturday 21st of November, with burial afterwards in Aughanagh Cemetery, Ballinafad. Due to Covid-19 Government restrictions, funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends (25 people maximum).

Michael McKeever, Erris, Carrick Road, Boyle, Roscommon / Newtowngore, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Michael McKeever, Erris, Carrick Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, formerly Newtowngore, Co. Leitrim and Drumderrig Nursing Home on the 16th of November 2020, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital. Deeply mourned by his family and friends. Michael's cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan on Friday 20th of November 2020 at 12.30pm.

Kathleen Walsh (née Lunney) Craggagh, Balla, Mayo / Blacklion, Cavan

Kathleen Walsh (nee Lunney, Blacklion, Co. Cavan), in Leeds on Oct. 27th 2020, wife of the late John Joe, Craggagh, Balla. Burial in Balla Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, at 12 noon, funeral is private for family only.

Brian McGuinness, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Brian McGuinness, West Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly, at his residence. Brian will be deeply missed by his sons; Brian and Hugh, their mother; Margaret, his partner; Teresa, brothers; Aiden, Thomas, Paul, Eágan and all extended family and friends. Reposing at the family home on Thursday. Due to the current climate we ask that the wake would be for family and close friends, please. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon. The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv

May they all Rest in Peace