Carrick-on-Shannon will twinkle this Christmas season!

The evenings are darker and let’s face it, it’s all a bit gloomy. Most of our shops and services are closed but they will re-open and the gloom will lift!

The Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce were determined that this year would be no different than years gone by and that the Christmas Lights would shine brightly through the streets of the county town.

Christmas Lights are an expensive undertaking as you can only imagine. Every year it is the generosity and support of the local businesses that ensure that Carrick town is awash with festive cheer.

This year, however, has been a year like no other. A year that we could never have imagined nor planned for. Our businesses have been on a rollercoaster – opening, closing, opening, closing…

The Chamber understood all too well that this year was not going to be a year to look for contributions from the local businesses for the Christmas Lights.

That said, the Carrick on Shannon Chamber of Commerce are delighted to confirm that the lights will go up for the benefit of all businesses and residents of our town.

The installation team have been busy over the past number of evenings with a cherry picker and ladders and Carrick-on-Shannon will have Christmas lights this year.

The plan is to turn the lights on, on Friday, November 27, as the little ones get ready for the Late Late Toy Show.

Despite all the restrictions, Levels 1 to 5, shops opening and closing, facemasks, social distancing and all the new social etiquettes, the year is speeding along and Christmas is fast approaching.

We have all been asked to look to our town as we plan for Christmas, to shop locally and to support our local businesses by shopping with them in-store and on-line.

As we make our list of gifts to buy and as the businesses in our town brace themselves for what we hope will be a busy shopping season, one thing we know for sure is that we will do so under the festive glow of our town’s Christmas Lights.

#BeLocal #SupportLocal #SupportCarrickOnShannon