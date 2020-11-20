Four Leitrim enterprise centres benefit from latest round of funding

Four enterprise centres in Co Leitrim are set to benefit from the latest round of allocated under Enterprise Ireland's Enterprise Centres Fund.

Manor HUB in Manorhamilton has been allocated €16,304; The Drumshanbo Community Council has been allocated €96,240 with the Drumshanbo Enterprise Centre also set to receive €81,384; finally The Hive in Carrick-on-Shannon has been allocated €139,637.

Welcoming the funding, Minister Frank Feighan said, "Enterprise Centres are embedded in communities across our region. They provide space and training for entrepreneurs, allowing them to work remotely, access training and advice, and network with other business leaders. This funding in this constituency will be crucial as the Centres continue to offer services to local businesses during what is an exceptionally difficult time. It will help the centres implement a recovery plan for businesses within their remit over the next six to twelve months. "

Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland added: “Over the past 20 years, Enterprise Centres have provided important infrastructure for entrepreneurs and are an essential part of the start-up ecosystem across Ireland. The Centres, many of which are regionally based, provide space, connectivity, mentoring and support to start-up founders and teams, helping them to scale internationally.

“The funding announced today through Enterprise Ireland will ensure that the Enterprise Centres, many of whom have been negatively impacted by Covid-19, can sustain their businesses, pivot and further develop their services to support the next wave of Irish start-up companies.”