Man pleads guilty to possession of a machete

A man who had a machete in Mohill and later threatened a garda sergeant was arraigned at Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court last week.

Leon Sweeney, with an address at 63 Garavogue Villas, Sligo, pleaded guilty to having in his possession a machete at Hyde Terrace, Mohill on October 19, 2018.

He also pleaded guilty to threatening and or intimidating Sgt Ronan Mooney or a member of his family at Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse on September 17, 2019.

The court heard Mr Sweeney is currently serving a prison sentence in Castlerea and is due to be released next May.

Counsel for the accused said he is using his time in prison very productively and sought to have the matter put back to next July to give Mr Sweeney some time with his children after his release. The State objected to that application.

Judge John Aylmer ordered a probation report and a governor's report from Castlerea Prison and adjourned the case for sentencing to the next session of Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court in February.