Disqualification removed for failing to report an accident

A man who crashed his car in Boyle and failed to report the accident appealed his case to the Circuit Court in Carrick-on-Shannon last week.

Gerard McCormack, Carrick Road, Boyle, was convicted and fined €300 and disqualified for one year at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court on January 24 last for hit and run (failing to report an occurrence) on June 2, 2019 at Warren or Drum, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Garda Trevor Shortt said at approximately 2am on that date a single vehicle accident occurred involving a silver Ford Focus which was found abandoned.

He said he is of the opinion the car had been travelling on the Carrick-on-Shannon road towards Boyle when it mounted a roundabout and collided with a wall.

Mr McCormack later claimed to gardai that he was in shock after the accident and just went home.

Mr McCormack, who is now 38, has no previous convictions. He said he was going to collect his brother. He is on a disability payment and has an ongoing back injury that comes in the form of a back spasm and the accident occurred as a result of such a spasm.

He said he was in shock and went back to his dwelling to get his medication.

He presented himself at Boyle Garda Station on June 3, 2019 and made a voluntary admission that he was the person driving and pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. There was no significant damage to the wall.

Judge John Aylmer said there is no doubt the District Court Judge viewed it as highly suspicious circumstances, as did he.

However, he said he would give him the benefit of the doubt only because he has no previous convictions.

Judge Aylmer said if he had, he could assure him he wouldn't be getting that chance.

“He can consider himself very lucky. I view the whole situation as being highly suspicious,” he said before removing the disqualification and otherwise affirming the District Court order.