Sunny spells and scattered showers in Leitrim today

Early this morning, rain will extend south-eastwards across Connacht. It will clear by mid-morning. Sunny spells and scattered showers will follow for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds, becoming westerly as rain clears.

Tonight will bring clear spells and scattered showers, these mainly over the northern half of the province. Some patches of mist in places as winds fall off mostly light. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with frost developing in places.

