Cool and bright Sunday weather in Leitrim

Today Sunday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes.



Tonight will be mainly dry, though there may be one or two coastal showers. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees and a touch of frost in places, mainly over the eastern half of the country.

Next week looks to be mainly dry which is great news!