Cool and bright Sunday weather in Leitrim
Bright and cool start this morning
Today Sunday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate west to southwest breezes.
Tonight will be mainly dry, though there may be one or two coastal showers. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees and a touch of frost in places, mainly over the eastern half of the country.
Next week looks to be mainly dry which is great news!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on