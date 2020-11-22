Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday November 22, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Sea Road, Bundoran, Donegal



Eithne, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael D and son-in-law Tom Kearins. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Anne (Newcomen ),Mary (Faulkner), Clare (Devlin), Michele (Kearins) and Noreen (McDonnell), her 11 grandchildren and great-grandchild, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

House strictly private. A private family funeral will take place in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 10 o'clock on Monday morning followed by interment in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis, Co. Clare. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at http://magheneparish.ie/.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.

Kathleen Butler (née Moran) Carrow, Elphin, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon



Butler (née Moran) Kathleen (Carrow, Elphin, Co. Roscommon and Grangemore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 20 November 2020 in her 96th year, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Beechtree Nursing Home, Oldtown, Murragh, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her husband, Thomas, her brothers Patrick, Brother Alberic, Fr. Tommy, and Eamon and her sisters, Mary Anne Kelly and Sr. Una. Deeply missed by her daughter Maura and sons Michael, Pauric and Joseph, son-in-law, Declan, daughters-in-law Patricia, Trish and Carmel, her grandchildren, Shane, Danny& Danny's wife Aisling, Paul, Aoife, Laura, Eimear and Niamh and great-granddaughters, Ella and Kate and her saddened godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral at her parish church in Aughrim on Monday, 23 November, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Due to HSE Guidelines and Government Advice, on public gatherings, the funeral will be private for family only. Kathleen’s family thank you for your support and understanding. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/KathleenButlerCarrow

Freda Heaslip (née Queenan) Drumcondra, Dublin / Boyle, Sligo



Heaslip Freda (née Queenan) Drumcondra, Dublin 9 and formerly of Killaraght, Co. Sligo November 20, 2020 peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Fairview Community Unit. Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Mary, Brendan and Patrick and cherished grandmother of Sarah, Seán, Chloe, Aisling and Laura. Very sadly missed by her family, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Eugene, cousins, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

A private family funeral will take place in line with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message or on www.kirwans.ie.

For Livestreaming on Wednesday, 25th November, at 10am please click: https://www.churchservices.tv/drumcondra

Pat Clyne, Main St, Clonmellon, Westmeath / Granard, Longford / Navan, Meath



The death has occurred of Pat Clyne, Clonmellon, and formerly of Granard, Co. Longford, peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Rose, sisters Teresa (Grier), Rose (Broy), brother Barry, son-in-law Barry Castles, grandson baby Conor. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, daughters Patricia (Smyth), Siobhán (Kelly), Dymphna (Castles), Gillian (Flynn), Anne (Brady), son's-in-law John,Con,David & Colm, grandchildren, his sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines Pat's Funeral Mass will take place this Monday, 23rd November at 11am in Sts. Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmellon followed by burial in the local cemetery.Family flowers only donations if desired to a charity of you choice. House Private.



Michael P Kelly, Cloonsheebane, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim

(Retired staff of An Post) 19th November 2020 (peacefully) at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Delia and his sister Celia. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Patsy, son Shane, daughters Sharon, Trina and Claire, sons-in-law Patrick, Tom and Alan, daughter-in-law Angela, grandchildren Ciarán, Aisling, Darragh, Jack, Luke, Emma, Seán, Annie, Moya, Patrick and Tadhg, brothers John (Galway), Joe (Maynooth), Martin (Drumsna), sister Ann Coffey (Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Michael's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Sunday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link below http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html

Due to current HSE guidelines Michael's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Church limit is a maximum of 25 people. A memorial Mass to celebrate Michael's life will take place at a later date.

Maggie Day, Millhill Lawns, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Maggie Day, Millhill Lawns, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, has passed away and will be sadly missed by her sons Robert and Christopher, grandson Jack, daughters in law Rita and Claire, her brothers David and Bob.

Private Cremation Service will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. No flowers, please, donations in lieu, to Diabetis Ireland c/o Connolly & McDonald Funeral Directors, Manorhamilton.

Mary Connolly (née McGovern), Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Connolly née McGovern, 27 Shannagh Grove, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cattan, Co. Leitrim peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, Friday 20th November 2020. Predeceased by her parents; Laurence and Katie, her brothers; Thomas and James. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband; Eamonn, sisters; Kathleen, Rita, Philomena and Annie, brother; Larry, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary will lie in repose at her family home private to family and close friends only due to Covid restrictions. Mary's funeral cortège will leave her home on Sunday, 22nd November, 2020, to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment to the adjoining new cemetery. Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/w8Bi_qeuY3U.

In compliance with Level 5 Restrictions on public gatherings, Mary’s Funeral Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only.

Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Laragan, Roscor, Belleek, Fermanagh



Daniel (Dan) Keenan, Laragan, Roscor, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, November 19th, peacefully, in his 85th year. Beloved son of the late Jimmy and Mary, loving brother of Paddy, Mary, Bridget, Roseleen, Agnes, John, Michael, Annie, predeceased by his brother Laurence, and sister Kathleen.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current government guidelines. A memorial Mass for Dan will take place at a later date. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all rest in peace.