Leitrim dancers on TV tonight

Leitrim dancers Alex and Toni O'Looney will be appearing on Réalta agus Gaolta on TG4 at 8.30pm tonight, Sunday November 22.

The show is searching for Ireland's most talented family. The TV show put the call out for singing, dancing and musical families and now the best the nation has to offer will compete against each other, all vying to be crowned Ireland's top performing family!

Judging the families are Irial Ó Ceallaigh, champion sean nós singer and Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, broadcaster and producer. Each week they'll be joined by a different guest judge from the world of showbiz. Hosted by Eoghan McDermott.

The girls are from Leitrim Village and attend St. Joseph’s N.S Leitrim. Good luck we will all be tuning in!

