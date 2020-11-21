Covid update: Leitrim the only county to record no new cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

As of midnight Friday 20th November, the HPSC has been notified of 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There were no cases of Covid-19 recorded in Leitrim in the past 24 hours. There have just been 28 cases in the county over the past 14 days. The incidence rate is 87.4.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 185 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

127 in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 269 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Donegal continues to have the highest incidence rate in the country 255.0, but they had just 22 new cases in the past 24 hours bringing their 14 day figure to 406.

Roscommon now have the fourth highest incidence rate in the country at 158.0. The county recorded less than 5 cases in the past 24 hours and have 102 cases over 14 days.

There were also less than 5 cases in Longford in the past 24 hours, the county has an incidence rate of 102.8 and 42 cases over the past fortnight.

Five cases were recorded in Cavan adding to the 75 cases over 14 days and an incidence rate of 98.5.

Sligo saw less than five cases, they have had 54 cases over 14 days and an incidence rate of 82.4 - not far from Leitrim's rate.