Leitrim record new cases of Covid but incidence level decreases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

As of midnight Saturday 21st November, the HPSC has been notified of 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Less than 5 cases of covid was reported in Leitrim, our incidence rate is now 74.9 and 24 cases have been recorded in the county over the past 14 days.

Donegal had 21 cases today and is still on top for their incidence rate of 231.2.

Neighbouring counties Roscommon, Cavan, Sligo and Longford all recorded less than 5 cases of covid in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today;

155 are men / 161 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

126 in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 28 in Limerick, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Kildare and the remaining 80 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

