Carrick-on-Shannon wins Pride of Place Award

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Townspark, Carrick-on-Shannon won a Pride of Place Award 2020 last night.

The area won the award in the Urban Neighbourhood category.

Congrats to everyone in Townspark & Breffni Community Development.