Carrick-on-Shannon wins Pride of Place Award

Townspark, Carrick-on-Shannon won a Pride of Place Award 2020 last night.

The area won the award in the Urban Neighbourhood category.

Congrats to everyone in Townspark & Breffni Community Development.

WOW! Townspark, Carrick on Shannon has just WON the Pride of Place Award 2020 (Urban Neighbourhood), beating stiff competition from across the 32 counties! HUGE CONGRATULATIONS! What a fantastic win for Leitrim. . #celebratingcommunities #ipbpop2020 #Leitrim #YourCommunity pic.twitter.com/iPpOYRHM5N

Dromahair and Townspark, Carrick on Shannon are in the in Pride of Place Final Awards on Saturday November 21.

IPB Pride of Place, in association with Co-operation Ireland, is a prestigious all-island competition with 12 categories, and entries competing within 32 counties for the coveted Winner or Runner-up prize.



Every county council / local authority in Ireland and Northern Ireland can nominate a maximum of three entries, which showcase exceptional efforts made by communities.

