Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, November 23, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Eithne Haugh (née Connolly), Sea Road, Bundoran, Donegal

Eithne, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael D and son-in-law Tom Kearins. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Anne (Newcomen ),Mary (Faulkner), Clare (Devlin), Michele (Kearins) and Noreen (McDonnell), her 11 grandchildren and great-grandchild, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

House strictly private. A private family funeral will take place in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran at 10 o'clock on Monday morning followed by interment in Drumcliffe Cemetery, Ennis, Co. Clare. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at http://magheneparish.ie/. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Gerard Clarke & Sons Funeral Directors, Ballisodare, Co. Sligo.

Kathleen Butler (née Moran) Carrow, Elphin, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

Butler (née Moran) Kathleen (Carrow, Elphin, Co. Roscommon and Grangemore, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 20 November 2020 in her 96th year, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Beechtree Nursing Home, Oldtown, Murragh, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by her husband, Thomas, her brothers Patrick, Brother Alberic, Fr. Tommy, and Eamon and her sisters, Mary Anne Kelly and Sr. Una. Deeply missed by her daughter Maura and sons Michael, Pauric and Joseph, son-in-law, Declan, daughters-in-law Patricia, Trish and Carmel, her grandchildren, Shane, Danny& Danny's wife Aisling, Paul, Aoife, Laura, Eimear and Niamh and great-granddaughters, Ella and Kate and her saddened godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral at her parish church in Aughrim on Monday, 23 November, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Due to HSE Guidelines and Government Advice, on public gatherings, the funeral will be private for family only. Kathleen’s family thank you for your support and understanding. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/KathleenButlerCarrow

Freda Heaslip (née Queenan) Drumcondra, Dublin / Boyle, Sligo

Heaslip Freda (née Queenan) Drumcondra, Dublin 9 and formerly of Killaraght, Co. Sligo November 20, 2020 peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of the Fairview Community Unit. Beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Mary, Brendan and Patrick and cherished grandmother of Sarah, Seán, Chloe, Aisling and Laura. Very sadly missed by her family, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Eugene, cousins, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. A private family funeral will take place in line with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message or on www.kirwans.ie. For Livestreaming on Wednesday, 25th November, at 10am please click: https://www.churchservices.tv/drumcondra

Pat Clyne, Main St, Clonmellon, Westmeath / Granard, Longford / Navan, Meath

The death has occurred of Pat Clyne, Clonmellon, and formerly of Granard, Co. Longford, peacefully at The Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Rose, sisters Teresa (Grier), Rose (Broy), brother Barry, son-in-law Barry Castles, grandson baby Conor. Sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Bridie, daughters Patricia (Smyth), Siobhán (Kelly), Dymphna (Castles), Gillian (Flynn), Anne (Brady), son's-in-law John,Con,David & Colm, grandchildren, his sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines Pat's Funeral Mass will take place this Monday, 23rd November at 11am in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Clonmellon followed by burial in the local cemetery.Family flowers only donations if desired to a charity of you choice. House Private.