Don't miss it - The Leitrim Observer Annual 2020 on sale this week

It just would not be Christmas without the Leitrim Observer annual, enjoying its fourth successive year in homes around Leitrim and the world.

A firm favourite for everyone, it is brimful of features, profiles, articles on local heritage and of course the annual has that Christmas feel about it with quizzes, recipes, and much more.

Published by the Leitrim Observer, the local team of journalists and contributors have put together an outstanding publication which is sure to be a crowd pleaser over the Christmas break.



All aspects of Leitrim life is featured, and despite lockdowns and Covid-19, the heart of the community shines through the pages of the Annual with special features on our local heroes. On the social calendar, 2020 was certainly not a normal year but nevertheless, there are plenty of smiling faces amongst the pages.



We feature the wonderful work of many organisations around the county who pulled together to help those less fortunate during the pandemic, the fascinating story of Vincie Dolan - a champion of life's battles, we delve into the history records while also recording the many messages of love sent to grandparents from all round the world during the first lockdown.

We also feature someof the wonderful pictures taken by our readers earlier in the year when we made a callout for people to submit photos while out and about within the 2/5km radius of their homes.



Never before has the Observer received so many pictures with hundreds upon hundreds sent in with the beauty of our county and it's people shining in full technicolour.

Leitrim may be our of the All-Ireland championship but in the meantime we reflect on club titles won, and the most unusual sporting season ever for all of us.

There are special sections remembering those who passed away, with tributes to loved ones in our community.

There are picture specials on a return to school in this strange year, the celebrations following the county senior final while we also feature the top front pages of the year.

Give a Christmas gift that reflects all that is good and great about home - the Leitrim Observer Christmas Annual 2020 - now retailing at €3.95 and on sale in all good newsagents.

The Leitrim Observer annual is on sale - don't miss it!