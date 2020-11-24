Manorhamilton CCTV need upgrading

Manorhamilton Councillor Felim Gurn said the town's CCTV system is in need of an upgrade.



He stated, “The Manorhamilton town CCTV system has been instrumental in detecting crimes from Sligo to Enniskillen and from Carrick-on-Shannon to Bundoran and it has played a vital part in helping to resolve crimes for the Gardaí. Some of the cameras are in need of an upgrade as technology has improved since the system was installed over 12 years ago.”



He was informed that the council has no funds available for this but the Department of Justice Scheme includes the upgrade of systems and an application should be submitted to the scheme by the local community.

