Don't leave Kinlough out in the cold

Cllr Justin Warnock has called for more contact and communication between Leitrim Donegal county councils to develop a project for funding in the REDZ programme.

Cllr Warnock said he underwood there have been no meetings between the councils to progress a project for Kinlough, which was included with Bundoran instead of with Leitrim during the REDZ zoning.

He asked the council to “establish a working group in the Rural Economic Development Zone 111(REDZ) which includes Bundoran, Tullaghan, Kinlough and their environs, to develop a shovel ready project for future funding which would benefit the economic and social fabric of our communities."

Leitrim County Council said they “maintains contact with all neighbouring authorities. It is also the case that there continues to be significant funding opportunities currently to deliver on local objectives by the Council. However, collaborative mechanisms will be pursued in the future through the development of the next North West Regional Enterprise Plan and also when the Peace Plus programme starts to develop.”

Cllr Warnock asked for the two councillors to work together to stop Kinlough being left out in the cold.

