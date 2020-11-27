Dromod's Anne launches ‘We Do’ Wedding Diary

Annie Design is proud to unveil The ‘We Do’ Wedding Diary for purchase on her new website: www.anniedesign.ie.

Designer Anne Dolan from Dromod has just launched her new venture saying “It is excitingly the first ‘wedding diary’ built for an Irish audience. It is not just a wedding planner, it is a dated diary! As time consuming as planning a wedding is, life still goes on, bills still have to be paid and birthdays still have to remembered!

“This diary is for the bride who likes to be organised. Seeing you through the most important year of your life, the year you are getting married.

“This diary and planner combined allows you to seamlessly plan your wedding while also catering for your everyday life.”

Perfect for all those Covid-19 effected couples this year the ‘We Do’ Wedding Diary will help them prepare for next years planning.

Although this project has been in the making for two years, special features have been included in response to Covid-19 and its impact on the wedding industry, including the addition of extra guest list pages to cater for plan A, B and C options.

The ‘We Do’ Wedding Diary was designed by Anne from Annie Design. Annie Design is an online wedding stationery business offering pre-designed and bespoke designs for Irish couples since 2018.

The concept was born on her own wedding journey, when she received wedding planners as gifts. She was very disappointed to learn they were coming from either American or British perspectives and that they didn’t really cater for an Irish Wedding.

Anne spent the last year gathering research and refining exactly what her clients might need.

She finally decided to design her own and here we are at the launch of Ireland’s first Wedding product that is the ‘We Do’ Wedding Diary.

The ‘We Do’ Wedding Diary is perfect for the 28-36 average Irish engaged age bracket. It is built for both opposite and same sex marriages. It was also built for the big spenders !

An average of 79% of all Irish engaged couples exceed their wedding budget, 79%! To tackle this issue, Anne included various budget features to keep those big spender habits at bay.

Not only does the ‘We Do’ Wedding Diary have everything an engaged couple may need for the year ahead, it also includes features from Ireland’s wedding experts including: Jennifer Wrynne, Charlene Flanagan, Niamh Ryan, The Navigation coach, The Fennell’s Photography, Bridal Wave, Croiative Filmography and Rosie and Dott and of course Anne from Annie Design speaking about all things wedding stationery.

Available for sale on www.anniedesign.ie.

Anne's inspiration

Annie McGovern (Dolan) grew up in Furnace, Aughamore, Dromod where you will always see 'The Dolan's Tile Store' Vans outside where Anne's father Vincent and brother Gary both own and work.

She went to school in Annaduff National School and is delighted that the tradional is contuining as her two beautiful nieces Maisie and Millie Gilbane now go to school there. Following on this she attended Marian College Mohill Secondary School.

She later qualified with an honours degree in Graphic Design from Limerick Institute of Technology.

Anne explained, “My passion I suppose like my dad was to run my own business and so in 2018 set up my own business 'Annie Design' which specialises in Bespoke Wedding Stationery.

“It is now an online business running sucessfully for the last two years. It has been a busy two years with Annie Design, winning 'Best Start up Business' 2019 as part of the Leitrim section of 'Irelands best young entrepreneur' run by Leitrim's Enterprise Office.”

Annie Design has taken part in wedding fairs across the country and managed to work with some Irish celebrities on their own wedding Journey lncluding:Terry Mc Evoy, Lauren Arthurs and Michelle Fox to name a few. Lauren Arthurs recently awarded Annie Design 'Ireland Best Bespoke Invitations' in RSVP Magazines Wedding Awards.

“It was really on my own wedding journey in 2019 to Declan McGovern that I confirmed the decision to take the plunge and create my own Wedding Diary seeing a gap in the Irish market for such a product. I have writen the copy and designed the diary myself while also ensuring I keep all suppliers for the book Irish and local.”

