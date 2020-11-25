Anger over eir's comments about Sligo

The Minister for State at the Department of Health and Sligo – Leitrim TD Frank Feighan has called on Eir CEO Carolan Lennon to clarify her comments made on RTE’s PrimeTime about Eir’s Sligo call centre last night and again in the Oireachtas Transport Committee today.

Minister Feighan said that “I have been receiving phone calls all morning from irate staff at Eir and from the business community in Sligo who are concerned about the consequences of such comments on future investment from call centre companies in Sligo and the North West region.

"I will be writing to the CEO today as after speaking with local stakeholders on the ground in Sligo I don’t believe the comments made about Sligo to be accurate.

"Sligo and Carrick on Shannon have a number of call centres in operation currently that are supported by IDA and Enterprise Ireland. We have had a number of call centres here in the past. Abtran for example have been operating from Finisklin in Sligo for a similar amount of time as Eir and yet there are not the same issues with its operations from Sligo. Avantcard in Carrick on Shannon have rolled out new operations with no issues. So these comments from the Eir CEO seem to be out of sync with other call centre operations in the area.

"I am further advised that there is also ample supports available through State and local agencies in Sligo for any required assistance with upskilling and training staff if required” he concluded.

On Prime Time last night the CEO of Eir said it was a "mistake" to locate the customer care centre in Sligo as the area didn't have the skills.

Today Carolan Lennon further explained, "Sligo didn’t have experience of customer care centres before Eir set up there."

She said it took longer to train locals and this contributed to delay of opening centre there. She said she did not mean to offend Sligo.

