Leitrim records no new cases of Covid again

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional death related to COVID-19.

As of midnight Tuesday 24th November, the HPSC has been notified of 269 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Letirim has again recorded no cases of Covid-19, the conty's incidence rate is now 56.2 and there have been 18 cases of the virus recorded over the past fortnight.

Of the cases notified today;

123 are men / 146 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

88 in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.

Donegal remains on top with the highest incidence rate in the county (22.4). It recorded 16 cases today bring it's 14 day case load to 354.

Roscommon, Sligo and Wexford joined Leitrim in recording no cases today.

Longford recorded 7 and Cavan 6 in the past 24 hours.



As of 2pm today 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.