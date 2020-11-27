Frost on the way this evening - Friday, November 27

Some patchy rain today, Friday morning but this tending to ease and clear. The afternoon will bring mainly dry conditions with bright spells but also a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures will generally range 5 to 9 degrees. Winds mostly light or moderate south to southeast in direction.

TONIGHT

Cold overnight and turning frosty for a time with patches of mist and fog also. Becoming a little less cold later with scattered patches of rain and drizzle spreading from the south. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, occurring early in the night with light or moderate east or southeast breezes.