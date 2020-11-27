Frost on the way this evening - Friday, November 27
Frosty conditions expected tonight
Some patchy rain today, Friday morning but this tending to ease and clear. The afternoon will bring mainly dry conditions with bright spells but also a few isolated showers. Highest temperatures will generally range 5 to 9 degrees. Winds mostly light or moderate south to southeast in direction.
TONIGHT
Cold overnight and turning frosty for a time with patches of mist and fog also. Becoming a little less cold later with scattered patches of rain and drizzle spreading from the south. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, occurring early in the night with light or moderate east or southeast breezes.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on