The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,036 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday, 25th November, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,494* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

162 are men / 171 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

119 in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Leitrim has recorded 0 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The county has recorded just 13 cases in the last 14 days as of midnight on November 12 to November 25 which equates to a 40.6 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

In Cavan - Less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 85.3, and 65 cases in the last fortnight.

In Donegal - 20 new cases, an incidence rate of 218.0 and 347 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

In Roscommon - Less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 122.4 and 79 cases.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases, a incidence rate of 59.5 and 39 cases in total for the last 14 days.

And in Longford there were less than 5 cases recorded today giving it a 100.3 incidence rate and a total of 41 cases in the last fortnight.