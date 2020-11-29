PROPERTY WATCH: Picturesque 180-year-old gate lodge hits the market for €100k

This charming Tudor Gothic style gate lodge, built in c.1837, was once part of the Cloverhill Demense in Co Cavan.

The Cloverhill Demesne was owned by the Saunderson family, and this decorative gate lodge exemplifies skilful architectural detail evident in the original features throughout the property including a blank shield surmounted by a spur crest of the Saunderson family located over the crenellated bay window.

The property requires extensive restoration and modernising; however, it has retained most of its charming characteristic detailing.

The original carved sandstone Tudor hoods, limestone quoins, metal lattice windows with sandstone surrounds and mullions, cast-iron rainwater pipes and decorative cast-iron gates all remain to this day.

This modest gate lodge occupies an overall site area of approximately 0.67 hectares extending from the N54 onto Corrarod Lough.

Rarely does an opportunity present to acquire a piece of history for this price point.

The property is listed with a price of €105,000.