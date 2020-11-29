Drumshanbo to gain 5 new council houses next year

There are 29 households on the housing waiting list in the Drumshanbo/ Drumcong/ Keshcarrigan area not receiving any form of social housing support.



Separately there are 48 households on the transfer list (46 of which are HAP accommodated and 2 Local Authority rented accommodated).

Leitrim County Council said there is currently only one local authority unit in Drumshanbo that is vacant and awaiting works, but the housing section are aiming to deliver five house development in Drumshanbo during 2021.



The Council is actively seeking to purchase one off properties in Drumshanbo and will continue to do so in 2021 whilst ensuring not to compete against first time purchasers.

The details were disclosed this month following a request from Cllr Enda McGloin. He welcomed the news that more houses will come on stream in 2021.



Cllr McGloin asked why the councils have not repurchased former local authority houses. He said a number of houses which were bought by tenants from the council have recently come on the market and he queried why the council did not try to re-purchase them?



He was told that the council likes to keep estates with “mixed tenants” to help keep it sustainable.

