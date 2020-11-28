Nine months suspended sentence for Carrick-on-Shannon assaults

A 21-year-old Carrick-on-Shannon man appeared before the local District Court last week on a plea of guilty to a number of offences including two charges of assault causing harm, dangerous driving and public order.

Dylan Regan, 18 Cara Court, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim pleaded guilty to assaulting Niall Flanagan and Fionbarr Quinn on December 30, 2017 at Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon.

His solicitor, Peter Collins, said Mr Regan got into serious trouble due to an undiagnosed mental condition at the time. He has since received counselling and treatment and is now “on the straight and narrow.”

He said his client had hoped to go to Australia, had a job lined up out there and had booked tickets, but that is not currently possible. He is living at home with his mother, is unemployed, but is in general good health and is exercising by doing 5K runs. He is not on medication.

Mr Collins said Mr Regan had apologised in court on a previous occasion for what he described as “two unprovoked assaults on two innocent people.”

Judge Kevin Kilrane said they were two very serious Section 3 assaults and Mr Regan also had a number of road traffic and public order offences. He said he suffered from a mental illness exacerbated by the consumption of alcohol and illegal drugs.

“The two assaults were appalling assaults,” said the Judge.

He said 9 months in prison should be imposed but he was reasonably satisfied Mr Regan is on the straight and narrow and he suspended both sentences.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on February 27, 2018 at Tully, Jamestown for which he was convicted and fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years.

He was further convicted and fined €300 for having no insurance on the same occasion and was disqualified for two years.

Charges of having no driving licence and the unlawful possession of cannabis herb on that occasion were taken into consideration.

Mr Regan further pleaded guilty to public order offences on May 24, 2018 at Cara Court, Carrick-on-Shannon and on September 19, 2019 at Bridge St, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Judge Kilrane convicted and sentenced him to two months in prison on each of those charges, suspended, to run consecutive to the expiry of the previous period.

He said the terms of all the suspensions were that the defendant would not be convicted of any offence for two years from the date of the court.

In a related case, Joseph Kyle, 66 Gleann Rua, Galway City pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Fionbarr Quinn and to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on the same date and location at Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The court heard Mr Kyle was part of the same interaction with Mr Quinn and punched and kicked him. The assault lasted a few minutes and was all captured on CCTV.

Mr Kyle is a second year business student in Galway who is in part time employment. The court heard his role in the incident was a lesser one.

He is ashamed and embarrassed the assault occurred.

Judge Kilrane said that according to a Probation report Mr Kyle did not present as a risk of re-offending but “he certainly joined in like a pack of dogs on this poor victim.”

He said he must differentiate Mr Kyle from the previous defendant. He has not offended since and is getting on with his life and making something of it.

Judge Kilrane indicated that if a relatively substantial sum of compensation was offered he would leave him without a conviction. He ordered Mr Kyle to return on February 23 with €5,000.