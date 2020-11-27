Less than five new cases of Covid for Leitrim

According to the latest local figures released this evening, Friday, November 27, less than five* new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Co Leitrim in the past 24 hours.

In Sligo there were also less than five cases; Roscommon also had less than five cases while in Cavan, no cases were reported in the last 24 hours. In Longford there were less than five cases while in Donegal there were 20 new cases of Covid-19 reported.

*cases below five are just recorded as being less than five. No formal figure is given in the statistics.