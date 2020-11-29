Two new deaths from Covid-19 reported on Sunday, November 29

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,052 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 28th November, the HPSC has been notified of 299 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 72,241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

158 are men / 141 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

94 are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 27 in Wicklow, 14 in Louth, 13 in Limerick and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.



As of 2pm today 257 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.