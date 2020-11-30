New initiative to celebrate being Irish at Christmas

The Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, has announced an initiative to further connect with our global diaspora this December - To Be Irish at Christmas.

To Be Irish at Christmas will be a platform to share and swap your own special memories of Irish Christmases, it will also celebrate many of the things we love about being Irish through an online programme of Irish music, culture, performances, community engagement and collective spirit from home and abroad.

Speaking today Minister Colm Brophy said: “Christmas 2020 will be different in many ways but no matter where we are in the world, it will be a time when we think of those we love the most. I am looking forward to the To Be Irish at Christmas initiative which will help the Irish all over the world connect with each other. I hope that many people will take part by submitting their songs, stories, memories or hopes for the year ahead.”

The exciting programme of events will run from the 21st till 31st of December and will be revealed on Tuesday 8th of December. Everyone is invited to take part and www.tobeirish.ie has more information on how to get involved.

The initiative is also looking for short (30-60 seconds) video submissions from families, friends, and individuals around the world. Taking inspiration from the History of Ireland in 100 Objects project, To Be Irish at Christmas would like to hear from Irish people across the globe about one thing that connects them to Ireland during the holiday season. From special objects, to songs, recipes, or films, we want to know what reminds our global family of home at this special time of year.

