All shops re-open on December 1
Watch: A little tune to hum while you shop in Leitrim for Christmas
Shop local jingle released
The shops re-open tomorrow in time for us all to stock up on gifts and non essentials for Christmas.
While we cannot wait to spend our money on frivilous gifts, it is important to remember to shop local and support people in your community.
Charlie McGettigan has released a lovely tune which you will be humming all day reminding us of some of the lovely Leitrim gifts we can spend our cash on this year.
Enjoy:
#LookForLocal - You will be humming this for days - what a catchy tune - thanks Charlie McGettigan #Leitrim @leitrimcoco pic.twitter.com/ZChK5nRamm— LeitrimBizNet (@LeitrimBizNet) November 30, 2020
Also read: Man who stole cash for PlayStation is ‘as slippery as an eel’
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on