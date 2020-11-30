Just four Covid cases in Leitrim in last 14 days

Leitrim has recorded no new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on November 30.

The county has recorded just 4 cases in the last 14 days up to midnight on November 30.

This equates to a 12.5 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population, the lowest incidence rate in the country.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than 5 new cases with an incidence rate of 60.4 and 46 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 17 new cases, an incidence rate of 223.6, the highest in the country and 356 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - no new cases, an incidence rate of 96.1 and 62 cases.

In Sligo there are less than 5 new cases, an incidence rate of 56.5 and 37 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are 5 new cases recorded today giving it a 85.6 incidence rate and a total of 35 cases in the last fortnight.

In total there have been 264 cases in Leitrim since recording began.

In other counties the figures are as follows:

Donegal - 2,947;

Sligo - 742

Longford - 650;

Roscommon - 942

Cavan - 2,185.