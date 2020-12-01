The start of December heralds the arrival of a cold change

Today, Tuesday, December 1 will be cloudy and dry apart from some isolated patches of drizzle, and some bright or sunny intervals will develop at times. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be cloudy and mostly dry at first, but outbreaks of rain will move southeastwards over Connacht overnight. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with light to moderate west to southwest winds.