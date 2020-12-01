Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

William (Willie) Keane, Ballinwing, Leitrim P.O., Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death has occurred of William (Willie) Keane, Monday 30th November 2020 peacefully in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, Co. Leitirm. Predeceased by his parents, sisters; Elizabeth and Mary Bridget Gralton, brothers; Francis and John. Sadly missed by his nephew; Hugh Gralton (Leitrim Village), nieces; Mary Butler (Jamestown) and Margaret Grimes (Keadue), relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Requiem mass in St. Patrick's Church, Gowel on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at 12 noon followed by burial to Drumshambo Old Cemetery. Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

In compliance with Covid 19 Restrictions on public gatherings, Willie's funeral mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends.

Brendan Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran, Donegal



Brendan Merrifield, Drumacrin Rd, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, peacefuly at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Valerie and loving father to Kevin and Neil. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, brother Gerard (Ballyshannon), sisters Sylvia (Canada) and Imelda (England) and all his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing privately for family and friends at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran. Funeral Arrangements Later

Sheila McNern, Market Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Beloved wife of Tommy. Sheila will be deeply missed by her children, Carrie Flynn; Cork, Thomas; London, Tony; Enniskillen, Danny; Bundoran, Rossa; Teneife, Karol, Ballyshannon, her grandchildren and all extended family. Reposing on Tuesday at her son; Karol, and daughter-in-law; Paula's Residence, Corlea, Ballyshannon, F94 A521. Due to the current climate we ask that the wake would be for family and close friends, please.

Removal on Wednesday with funeral cortége via The Knather to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock with internment in St. Josephs Cemetery, The Rock. Family Flowers Only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to The Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. The Mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Marie Clarke (née Grehan) of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 25th November 2020. Marie died peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier. Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Tom O'Rourke, Elphin, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Tom O’Rourke, London and formerly of Elphin, Roscommon on 27 November 2020, peacefully in the devoted care of the staff at the North London Hospice, Finchley, London. Predeceased by his brothers Frank and Dan. Sadly missed and forever remembered by his loving wife Kathleen, sons Joe, Tom, Paul and Gerry, sister Chris, sister-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Stacey, Hayley and Ryan, great grandchildren Isabella and Lucia, daughters in law, Pam, Sue and Lorraine, Grandsons in law Chris and Fab, cousins, nieces, nephews, his many good friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.



John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Clarke of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Manchester, England on the 19th November 2020. John died peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family. Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Eileen Hewson, 19 Foxleigh Grove, Wem, England and formerly of, Dromahair, Leitrim

A service will take place for Eileen in Drumlease Church of Ireland Church, Dromahair, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, 2nd December, at 2pm followed by the burial of her ashes in Drumlease Church of Ireland Cemetery after. Enquiries to Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

May they all Rest in Peace