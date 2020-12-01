Challenge completed for Emlyn Mulligan - over €16,000 raised

Former Leitrim Senior captain Emlyn Mulligan has completed gis challenge to climb Knocknarea mountain every day for the month of November and has raised a lot of money for charity.

Knocknacrea mountain is 375 metre high mountain, Emlyn who is a Garda based in Boyle lives close to the mountain and or 30 days in November he scaled the mountain to the peak.

Emlyn raised over €16,400 and the money is still rolling in. Sligo Cancer Support Centre and Little Blue Heroes charities are the two organisations that will benefit from this massive sacrafice.

Both charities are close to his heart, he outlined, "Sligo Cancer Support Centre is a place of peace and hope where people with cancer and their families can access support, counselling, holistic therapies and healing workshops in a caring and tranquil environment in the North West of Ireland. A place where no one feels alone on their journey to recovery.

"This centre could not survive without the hard work and dedication of all its volunteers, who serve on the Board of Directors, help with fundraising events, and work in the centre as meet and greet volunteers."

"Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by volunteers (no paid staff) made up of Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families, friends and civic minded people from communities. It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.

"The name ‘Little Blue Heroes’ came about when they found that the vast amount of the children they support have a strong fascination with police uniform, equipment, vehicles, Garda units, etc.. This has even led some of the children to make a wish to become an Honorary Garda and become part of the Garda family."

Emlyn thanked everyone for their support and said he has been "blown away" by the money fundraised.

Challenge Completed ✅ I’m a proud man, delighted to help two great charities. Thanks to each and everyone of ye. Blown away by the support pic.twitter.com/nA3Hgk9iUT — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) November 30, 2020

You can still donate here.